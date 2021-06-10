PSX turns bearish, sheds 370.36 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bearish amid a profit taking activity on Wednesday with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 370.36 points (-0.77 percent) to close at 47,777.62 points.

The market opened on a positive note with the KSE-100 Index gaining over 160 points in early hours; however, it surrendered to the profit-taking activity within hours.

The KSE-100 Index traded in a range of 586 points, showing an intraday high of 47,725.9 and a low of 48,311.9. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 236.74 points (-0.73 percent) to close at 32,397.26 points.