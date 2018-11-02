PSX stood bullish in Oct, sentiments likely to remain positive as PM China visit

Staff Reporter

Bullish trend made the rounds during Oct’18 as the equity market observed an increase of 651 points, portraying a return of 1.6% (USD -4.7%) MoM compared to a negative return of 1.8% (USD -1.8%) recorded in Sep’18. This took CY18TD / FY19TD return to 2.9% (USD -13.8%) / -0.6% (USD -8.9%). The recovery in the market was essentially on account of optimism regarding Saudi Arabia’s announcement of a USD 6bn package for Pakistan including immediate USD 3bn Balance of Payment support along with USD 3bn of oil deferred payment facility, extendable up to 3 years.

On the economic front, Current Account Deficit (CAD) has increased by 60.8% MoM, settling at USD 952mn for the month of Sep’18. During the month, uptick in CAD was on account of 28.7% MoM decline in remittances to USD 1.45bn. However, imports and exports also depicted a decline of 14.7% MoM and 14.3% MoM, respectively. That said, Current Account Deficit during 1QFY19 reduced by 2.6% YoY and 42% QoQ to USD 3.66bn. The decline in deficit was led by higher remittances (up by 13.2% YoY, USD 5.42bn). Exports also jumped up by 3.6% YoY to USD 5.88bn.

During the outgoing month, market activity commenced on a negative note as concerns on the economic front continued to haunt the investors as country’s SBP reserves fell to a 4 year low (below USD 8bn). Moreover, fear from expected stringent conditions including further monetary tightening, fiscal consolidation, and depreciation of the currency by IMF for bailout package continued to dampen investor sentiment. That said, the market recovered sharply during the last week of the month as Saudi Arabia announced a financial package amounting USD 6bn.

The events that occurred during the month include: ECC approved one million tons of sugar exports, MOL commissioned Mardankhel-2 Well, Cement sales posted 18.9pc growth in Sept, IMC increases car prices, Chinese auto giant, Changan International, entered Pakistan, and ECC approved uninterrupted gas supply to export oriented industry.

Daily volumes during the month surged by 58% MoM to 218mn shares along with average daily value traded, which settled at USD 83mn (up by 23% MoM). On the local front, Companies / Mutual Funds / Insurance Companies remained the largest domestic accumulators with a net buy of USD 33mn / USD 21mn / USD 13mn, respectively.

In October, foreign investors offloaded shares worth USD 86.3mn during Oct’18 as opposed to selling of USD 57.9mn in Sep’18. Sectors that remained sidelined by overseas’ investors included Commercial Banks (USD -44.6mn), Exploration and Production (USD -17.6mn), All other sectors (USD -8.1mn), Power Generation (USD -7.1mn), Food producers (USD -4.6mn) and Textile (USD -2.7mn). This was majorly absorbed by Companies (USD 33.3mn), Mutual Funds (USD 20.6mn) and Insurance Companies (USD 13.2mn) who took exposure in Commercial Banks (given DR increase), Power Generation companies, E&P’s (given PKR depreciation and higher oil prices), respectively. In-tandem, various regional economies also bore the brunt of foreign portfolio divestment. In particular, Taiwan led the selloff in the outgoing month (USD 4,917mn), followed by South Korea (USD 4,059mn), India (USD 3,698mn), Thailand (USD 1,963mn) and Indonesia (USD 224mn). On the flipside, Vietnam only witnessed inflows to the tune of USD 413mn.

Sentiment of the investors during October remained positive led by the Fertilizer sector (~14.5% weight; +293pts; +5.8% return) as manufacturers passed on the impact of recent gas tariff hike. The monthly performance chart was followed by Power Generation (~6.3% weight; +164pts; +5.0% return) owing to currency depreciation (ROEs are dollar based of power companies). The Cements sector followed (~7.7% weight; +124pts; +4.6% return) as investors found the valuations enticing. The OMCs sector (~5.7% weight; +96pts; +4.2% weight) and E&P sector (~15.4% weight; +165pts; +1.6% return) also made positive contributions during the month. Index-heavy banking sector (~24.8% weight; -160pts; -1.8% return) and Automobile Assemblers (~2.9% weight; -40pts; -6.0% return) remained laggards during the month primarily due to poor performance of large banks owing to poor results/foreign selling, and adverse impact of PKR depreciation on Autos margins.

