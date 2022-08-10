KSE-100 gains 398 points

Karachi: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), after a four-day off, started on a positive note on Tuesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained more than 600 points in the early day trading.

However, at the end of the session, the KSE-100 closed at 42,494.85, up by 0.95pc compared to the previous close of 42,096.

The stock market seems to have regained investors’ faith as it continues its upward flight after crashing to below 39000.

Last week, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed intentions to invest $1 billion in Pakistani companies in various economic and investment sectors.

According to a report published in the Emirates News Agency, the development aims to explore new investment opportunities and areas for cooperation in projects across various sectors so as to expand bilateral economic relations in the best interest of Pakistan and the UAE.

Rupee gains 2.13 against USD in inter-bank market

Continuing its recovery session against the US dollar, the Pakistani rupee strengthened for the seventh consecutive session in the inter-bank market and appreciated to Rs 221.91 against the greenback.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), at the end of today’s business day, the PKR appreciated by 0.96pc and closed at Rs 221.91.

