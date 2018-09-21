PSX: Short circuit causes brokers heavy loss

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A short-circuit has cut the supply of electricity to the new building of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on the last business day which caused serious problems for brokers in terms of trading and financial risk. The release issued by the PSX stated that short circuit at distribution box of main of new premises of stock exchange caused tripping of ATS also connected to the electrical circuit.

This caused power outage at new building (all floors) and main building 5th floor and small portion of ground floor,” the PSX said and added that power was restored to main building 5th and portion of ground floors by 10:05 am.

“20 TREC holders are located in new building, however, only one TREC holder is effected as the TREC holder does not have any parallel arrangement through remote terminal facility or KiTS,” the PSX said. The brokers have protested on the incident and sent a communication to Richard Morin, Chief Executive Officer, PSX apprising him about power outages and non-availability of disaster recovery system.

PSX Stock Brokers Association pointed out in the communication that due to fire affecting the exchange’s main generator wire network, few floors of the main building and complete new building were out of power.

It said that power was restored in the main building around 10:00 am (half an hour after market opening) the new building still has no electricity and all the member occupants are facing serious problems with respect to client / customers complaints and financial risk/ exposure.

Share on: WhatsApp