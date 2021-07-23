PSX sheds 80 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bearish on Friday amid Covid-19 concerns, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 80.19 points (-0.17 percent) to close at 47,793.07 points.

The market opened on a positive note but switched to the red zone soon and remained under selling pressure throughout the session.

The KSE-100 Index traded in a range of 259.9 points, showing an intraday high of 47,946.4 points and a low of 47,686.5 points.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 7.3 points (-0.02 percent) to close at 32,627.84 points, while All Share Islamic Index shed 15.93 points (-0.07 percent) to close at 23,421.63 points.

A total of 387 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 162 closed up, shares of 203 closed down while shares of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes decreased by 6.82 million to 314.16 million shares.

The number of total trades decreased by 5,934 to 111,727, and value traded decreased by Rs0.80 billion to Rs11.09 billion. Likewise, the market capitalisation decreased by Rs1.87 billion. –TTLP