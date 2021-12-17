PSX sheds 635 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bearish on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 635.66 points (-1.43 percent) to close at 43,731.2 points.

The market switched between the green and red territories for the first 10 minutes and then remained on the losing streak throughout the session, eroding over half of the previous day’s gains.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 784.74 points, showing an intraday high of 44,392.54 points and a low of 43,607.80 points.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 440.81 points (-1.45 percent) to close at 29,949.21 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index shed 382.93 points (-1.74 percent) to close at 21,598.47 points.