PSX sheds 368 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bearish on Wednesday due to concerns over surging Covid-19 cases and lockdowns, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 368.96 points (-0.77 percent) to close at 47,318.03 points.

The market opened on a positive note and traded in green zone for most of the session; however, it switched to the red zone in the last couple of hours amid selling pressure.

The KSE-100 Index traded in a range of 633.1 points, showing an intraday high of 47,874.6 points and a low of 47,241.5 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 220.33 points (-0.68 percent) to close at 32,308.28 points, while All Share Islamic Index shed 179.84 points (-0.77 percent) to close at 23,085.66 points.—TLTP