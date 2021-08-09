PSX sheds 366 more points

By
News desk
-
1

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another red session on Monday amid lack of positive economic triggers, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 366.33 points (-0.77 percent) to close at 47,123.62 points.

The market opened on a positive note with a gain of 44 points and remained positive in the initial hours but it turned towards south amid profit-taking activity.

The market has shed around 670 points in the last three sessions. The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 571.8 points, showing an intraday high of 47,625.4 points and intraday low of 47,053.6 points. —TLTP

