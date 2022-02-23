PSX sheds 350 more points

Following the global stock markets, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) tumbled on Tuesday amid Russia-Ukraine tension and the benchmark KSE-100 Index shed 350.7 points (-0.77 percent) to close at 45,012.18 points.

The market shed over 300 points for the second consecutive day, as on Monday it lost 313 points. The market opened on a negative note and remained negative for the entire session.

However, robust corporate results of some companies limited the downside movement of the index, while value hunting was observed in the last trading hour, which led to a recovery in the market.

Heightened geopolitical risks combined with rising rampant inflationary concerns have added to the pressure on stock in recent weeks. TLTP