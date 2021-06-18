PSX sheds 323 more points on 3rd straight day

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another bearish session for the third straight day on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 323.27 points (-0.67 percent) to close at 48,157.63 points.

The market opened on a negative note in line with the global markets, which fell due to the prospects of US Federal Reserves’ hiking of interest rates, but it oscillated between green and red zones.

The KSE-100 Index traded in a range of 428.8 points, showing an intraday high of 48,544.6 points and a low of 48,115.8 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 153.14 points (-0.46 percent) to close at 32,789.91 points, while All Share Islamic Index shed 128.56 points (-0.53 percent) to close at 23,690.64 points.

A total of 388 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 113 closed up, shares of 260 closed down while shares of 15 companies remained unchanged.—TLTP