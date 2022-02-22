PSX sheds 313 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bearish amid political and geopolitical uncertainties, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 313.02 points (-0.69 percent) to close at 45,362.85 points on Monday.

The market opened on a positive note and switched between the green and red territories for the first half an hour of the session; however, it succumbed to selling pressure later and remained negative for the rest of the session.

However, robust corporate results of some companies limited the downside movement of the index.Investors have become increasingly cautious about how to respond to news flow concerning Russia’s intentions over Ukraine, with bad news causing sharp equity market sell-offs.TLTP