PSX sheds 257 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish and low volume trend for the third straight day on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 257.05 points (-0.54 percent) to close at 46,912.79 points.

The market opened on a negative note by shedding 35 points and remained negative for almost the whole session.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 500.9 points, showing an intraday high of 47,173 points and an intraday low of 46,672.1 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 217.13 points (-0.67 percent) to close at 32,052.33 points, while All Share Islamic Index shed 137.21 points (-0.59 percent) to close at 22,947.2 points.

A total of 379 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 100 closed up, shares of 262 closed down while shares of 17 companies remained unchanged.

Of the 97 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 24 closed up 72 closed down, while 1 remained unchanged.— TLTP