PSX sheds 154.68 points amid profit taking

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a profit taking activity amid lack of triggers on Tuesday with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 154.68 points (-0.32 percent) to close at 48,147.98 points.

The market opened on a positive note with the KSE-100 Index gaining over 100 points in early hours; however, it surrendered to the profit-taking activity within hours.

The KSE-100 Index traded in a range of 409.6 points, showing an intraday high of 48,409.8 and a low of 48,000.2.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 98.15 points (-0.3 percent) to close at 32,634 points, while All Share Islamic Index shed 127.9 points (-0.54 percent) to close at 23,678.71 points. —TLTP