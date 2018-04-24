PSX posts gains after dull day

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the week on a posi-tive note with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 113 points to close at 45,372 points on Monday. The index lost a few points in the opening hour to touch the day’s low of 45,192 points, but traded in the positive zone for most part of the day, hitting a day’s high of 45,453 points shortly before close.

Trading in the day remained dull as only 112.6 million shares worth Rs5.4 billion were traded at the exchange. Of the 349 scrips traded in the day, 174 advanced, 158 declined and 17 remained unchanged.

The chemical sector dominated trading with 15.3m shares traded while oil and gas marketing companies followed with 13.4m shares traded. Volumes were led by: Unity Foods Limited: 11.1m shares traded [+4.97pc]; Sui Southern Gas Co Ltd: 10.7m shares traded [+3.48pc]; Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd: 7.6m shares traded [-2.37pc]; Fauji Foods Limited: 7.5m shares traded [+3.21pc], and K-Electric Limited: 4.7m shares traded [+1.16pc].