PSX plunges 601 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bearish on Monday due to expected downgrading of Pakistan from Emerging Market Index to Frontier Market Index, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 601.01 (-1.26 points) to close at 47,002.35 points.

The market opened on a negative note and remained in the red zone throughout the session that was fuelled by consistent profit booking activity.

The Index traded in a range of 763.5 points, showing an intraday high of 47,665.8 and a low of 46,902.3. —TLTP