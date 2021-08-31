PSX playing role in Islamic finance: Shamshad

Staff Reporter Karachi

Chairperson of Pakistan Stock Exchange Dr Shamshad Akhter on Monday, addressing the fourth Round Table Conference on Islamic Banking, said that Islamic financing is supported from the core my heart.

“We are in the process of growing the financial institutions. Pakistan Stock Exchange is playing an important role in the promotion of the Islamic finance.”

She said, “Today we have 30 Modarbas. We want to promote share trading in Islamic ways. Future expansion of Islamic mode of trading is seen as good in the country’s stock exchange.”

She said that PSX has been able to help Roshan Digital Accounts to promote the Islamic banking side.