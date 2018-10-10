PSX places PIA in defaulters’ list

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) positioned Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (PIAC) in the defaulters’ list for failure to annual audited accounts and holding Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The PSX on Wednesday informed that it had placed the PIACL, the national flag carrier, in the defaulters’ segment as the company had failed to hold its annual general meeting and submit its annual audited accounts for the year ended December 31, 2017.

The PSX informed all the concerned that in line with the requirement of PSX Regulations, PIAC has been put in the defaulters’ segment of the exchange with effect from October 10, 2018.

The PSX said that a listed company may be placed in the defaulters’ segment if: it has failed to hold its one annual general meeting as per law; and it has failed to submit its annual audited accounts for the immediately preceding financial year as per law.

