PSX opens week on a flat note

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the week flat with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 54 points to close at 45,489 points.

The index opened higher, climbing around 280 points within the first few minutes to hit the day’s high of 45,842, but could not keep the momentum going.

In all, 249 million shares worth Rs8.6 billion were traded at the exchange. Of the 372 traded scrips, 137 advanced, 219 declined and 16 remained unchanged.

Exceptional interest in the Bank of Punjab — 85.3m shares traded — meant commercial banking sector dominated trading by a wide margin.

Volumes were led by: Bank Of Punjab: 85.3m shares traded [+7.51pc]; Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd: 25.9m shares traded [+5.43pc]; Unity Foods Limited: 8.3m shares traded [+4.98pc]; BYCO Petroleum Pak Ltd: 6.6m shares traded [-0.27pc], and TRG Pakistan Ltd: 4.4m shares traded [+1.76pc]