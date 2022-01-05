PSX manages to close 7th session in positive despite profit-taking

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained positive for the seventh straight session on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 17.05 points (+0.04 percent) to close at 45,407.89 points.

The market opened on a positive note but soon switched towards the negative territory amid profit-taking activity and remained negative for most part of the session. The last hour trading helped the index to close in green. The market witnessed range-bound trading throughout the session.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 196.71 points, showing an intraday high of 45,438.16 points and a low of 45,241.45 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 3.39 points (+0.01 percent) to close at 31,116.1 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index gained 6.07 points (+0.03 percent) to close at 22,434.14 points.

A total of 369 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 175 closed up, shares of 171 closed down while shares of 23 companies remained unchanged. Out of 94 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 45 closed up, 45 closed down and four remained unchanged. TLTP