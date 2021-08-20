PSX makes another 340+ points

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained on an upward slide for the second straight session on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 341.37 points (+0.72 percent) to close at 47,599.82 points.

The market opened on a positive note and remained positive throughout the session. The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 385.9 points, showing an intraday high of 47,644.3 points and an intraday low of 47,258.4 points (last day closing level).

The index gained 345 points in its last session on Tuesday. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 230.09 points (+0.71 percent) to close at 32,465.22 points, while All Share Islamic Index gained 248.61 points (+1.08 percent) to close at 23,330.7 points.—TLTP