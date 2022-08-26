PSX loses 305 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 305.40 points, with negative change of 0.70 percent, closing at 43,032.57 points against 43,337.97 points on the last working day.

A total of 208,115,224 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 256,479,127 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.783 billion against Rs.8.747 billion on last trading day.

As many as 343 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 110 of them recorded gain and 209 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.—APP