PSX loses 274 points, closing at 42,074 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 274 points, a negative change of 0.65 percent, closing at 42,074.91 points against 42,348.91 points on the last working day.

A total of 140,118,124 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 227,848,374 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.5.374 billion against Rs.7.429 billion on last trading day.

As many as 347 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 116 of them recorded gain and 208 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Elektron with a volume of 12,025,000 shares and price per share of Rs.16.29, Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 8,962,944 and price per share of Rs.20.19 and Sui North Gas with volume of 5,919,475 and price per share of Rs.39.19.—APP