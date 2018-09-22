PSX likely to remain positive next week

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Trading in Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in the last week started on bearish note as government increased gas prices for consumers from 10% to 143% along with uncertainty regarding amendment in finance bill eroded 400pts from the index.

However, on Tuesday bulls started to haste in amid amendment in finance bills seems positive for market as investors took comfort from the fact that government took action to reduce twin deficit (Fiscal and Current) like i) lifting restriction on non-filers from purchase of new cars and property over PKR 4 million, ii) Uniform gas rate for five export oriented sectors, & iii) lower than expected reduction in PSDP. During the week, index retained its position near 41k levels, up by 400pts or 0.98% WoW to close at 41,320pts.

Sectors that contributed positively were Fertilizer (+99pts) amid expected hike in urea price, Commercial Banks (+83pts) due to possibility of increase in policy rate in upcoming monetary policy, Cements (+49pts), and Automobile Assemblers (+27pts).

Major gainers were ENGRO, EFERT, HMB, HBL & PPL that aggregately contributed 173pts. While, negative contributors to the index were i) NESTLE (-23pts), ii) OGDC (-18pts) and iii) FFBL (16pts).

Foreign investors sold stocks worth of USD 12.6mn this week compared to net selling of USD 26.1mn last week. Selling was concentrated in Commercial Banks (USD 4.3mn), Power Generation and Distribution (USD 3.4mn) and Cements (USD 2.9mn). On the local front mutual funds led the bullish sentiments, remaining major buyers worth USD 4.1mn followed by Insurance Companies (USD 4.1mn) and Companies (USD 4.0mn). Despite less trading days during the week due to Ashura average daily volumes for the outgoing week were up by 13% to 157mn shares likewise value increase by 7% to USD 50mn.

Analyts of Arif Habib limited expects the market to remain positive as government unfolded its cards after announced new policies and cleared clouds of economic uncertainty. Moreover, concerns regarding economic condition are settling down as current account deficit during Aug’18 improved by 72% MoM to USD 600mn and news regarding Saudi Arabia agreeing to join CPEC and to invest in Gawadar to build Oil city

