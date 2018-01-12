PSX lands in red after volatile session

Staff reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) landed Thursday in the red after a volatile session, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 236 points to close at 43,395.

The index touched a day’s high of 43,824 and low of 43,141 points before settling. Volumes remained higher with 319.5 million shares traded, but value of shares traded fell to Rs13.7 billion from Rs15.6bn on Wednesday.

Of the total of 378 scrips traded, 146 advanced, 218 declined and 14 remained unchanged. The cement sector dominated trading with 47.2m shares traded, while the technology and engineering sectors followed with 43.2m and 41.5m shares traded.

Volumes are led by: WorldCall Telecom: 20.6m shares traded [-2.36pc]; Sui South Gas: 19.4m shares traded [+4.43pc]; K-Electric Ltd: 18.8m shares traded [-3.61pc]; Fauji Cement: 16.9m shares traded [+1.30pc] and Pak Elektron: 16.0m shares traded [+2.49pc].