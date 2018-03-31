PSX lands flat on week’s close

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) landed flat on Friday with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 71 points to close at 45,560.

The index floated in the positive range in the first half of the session, however, it shed points after opening for the second half before touching the day’s low of 45,392 points. In all, 230 million shares worth Rs9.5 billion were traded on the exchange. Of the 357 traded scrips, 146 advanced,194 declined and 17 remained un-changed.

The chemical sector dominated trading with 39 million shares traded while technology and com-mercial banking sectors followed with 30m ad 29m shares traded respectively. Volumes were led by: K-Electric Ltd: 23.8m shares traded [+0.29pc]; TRG Pak Ltd: 22.5m shares traded [-4.82pc]; Engro Polymer: 21.8m shares traded [+3.85pc]; JS Bank Ltd: 12.0m shares traded [+2.89pc]; Pak Elektron: 8.7m shares traded [-3.95pc].