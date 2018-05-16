PSX lands flat, index loses 39 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) fell flat on Tuesday with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 39 points to close at 42,460.

The index shed over 650 points soon after opening to touch the day’s low of 41,845 before climbing back up towards close. “Recovery was led by heavy weight commercial banks ,” JS Market Research noted, adding that select cement stocks also traded in the green.

Volumes climbed slightly to 181.1m shares worth Rs8.7 billion traded at the exchange. Of the 347 scrips traded, 170 advanced, 152 declined and 25 remained unchanged.

The cement sector led the day’s trading with around 41m shares traded. Volumes were led by:

Fauji Cement Co Ltd: 16.9m shares traded [+0.62pc]; Bank Of Punjab: 12.3m shares traded [+3.29pc]; Pakistan Elektron Ltd: 11.8m shares traded [-1.43pc]; Dewan Cement Limited: 8.4m shares traded [-2.52pc] and TRG Pakistan Ltd: 8.0m shares traded [+3.66pc].