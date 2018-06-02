PSX lands flat after range-bound session

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) managed to close in the positive zone after a range-bound session saw the benchmark KSE-100 index gain 66 points in the last session of the week.

The index closed at 42,913 points after hitting a day’s high of 42,969 points and low of 42,749.

Volumes dropped to only 59 million shares worth Rs3.06 billion. Of the 307 scrips traded in the day, 138 advanced, 150 declined and 19 remained unchanged.

“The KSE-100 index extended its gains to close two per cent week-on-week higher at 42,913 levels as sentiments remained positive on smooth transition from current government to caretaker set-up during the week,” JS Research noted.

The real estate sector dominated trading with 12.4m shares traded.

Volumes were led by:

Dolmen City: 12.4m shares traded [-0.98pc]; Pakistan Elektron Ltd: 4.4m shares traded [-1.01pc]; TRG Pakistan Ltd: 3.0m shares traded [-1.46pc]; Bank Of Punjab: 2.4m shares traded [-0.17pc], and Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd: 1.7m shares traded [+0.08pc].