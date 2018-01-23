PSX index gains 719 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The positive run at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 719 points to close at 44,898 points. The market slipped to the day’s low of 44,122 early in the day but shot back to touch a high of 44,951 points towards the session’s close amidst active trading.

Volumes at the exchange soared to over 294 million shares, while the total traded value stood at Rs13.25 billion. Of the 380 scrips traded, 275 advanced, 91 declined and 14 remained unchanged.

The cement sector dominated by a margin, with 47.9m shares traded.

Volumes were led by:

Amtex Limited: 19.7m shares traded [+44.62pc]; Power Cement: 16.0m shares traded [+8.49pc]; TRG Pak Ltd: 15.4m shares traded [+4.81pc]; Pak Elektron: 15.1m shares traded [+4.56pc] and Azgard Nine: 12.9m shares traded [-0.67pc].