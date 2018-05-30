PSX index gains 484 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The bulls dominated the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 484 points to close at 42,623 points.

The index opened higher and continued on an upward path for almost the entire session although volumes were on the lower side.

In all, 120.3 million shares worth Rs5.2 billion were traded at the exchange. Of the 362 scrips traded in the day, 211 advanced, 127 declined and 24 remained unchanged.

“Pakistan equities escalated the day after finalisation of caretaker prime minister,” Topline Market Research noted.

JS Research said: “Market witnessed recovery in today’s trading session as value investors took the opportunity to buy stocks at attractive prices.”

The chemical sector dominated trading with 15.2m shares traded, while the cement sector followed closely with 15m shares traded.

Volumes were led by: TRG Pakistan Ltd: 11.4m shares traded [+3.71pc]; Pakistan Elektron Ltd: 10.0m shares traded [+4.99pc]; Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd: 6.4m shares traded [+6.09pc], and Fauji Foods Limited: 5.1m shares traded [+4.68pc];

Bank Of Punjab: 4.8m shares traded [+0.34pc].