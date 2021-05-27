PSX improves highest volume record to 2.22b

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) broke its highest volume record set on Wednesday on the very next day after the market recorded all time high volumes of 2,220.06 million shares on Thursday.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell by 21.56 points (-0.05 percent) to close at 46,790.75 points.

The KSE-100 index moved in a range of 528.5 points, touching an intra-day high of 47,204.1 points and intra-day low of 46,675.6 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 119.29 points (-0.38 percent) to close at 31,463.37 points, while All Share Islamic Index shed 30.78 points (-0.13 percent) to close at 22,779.93 points.—TLTP