PSX holds gong ceremony for onboarding NBP as Market Maker

Staff Reporter Karachi

National Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan Stock Exchange signed an agreement to onboard NBP as a ‘Market Maker’ for government securities listed on PSX.

During a ceremony held at PSX trading hall, PSX welcomed NBP senior management team and started proceedings by striking the Gong to mark the beginning of the trading day on the Exchange.

Present at the ceremony were Mr. Arif Usmani, President NBP, Mr. Farrukh H. Khan, MD & CEO PSX, Mr. Muhammad Ismail Usuf, Group Chief NBP Treasury & Capital Markets, and Senior Management of both the organizations.

Welcoming National Bank as Market Maker on PSX, Mr. Farrukh Khan, the MD PSX, said, “We welcome National Bank of Pakistan as Market Maker for debt securities on PSX. The development and growth of debt capital market is an important strategic objective of Pakistan Stock Exchange.

It is also a key aspect of the Capital Market Development Plan as a large and liquid debt capital market is critical for the economic development of Pakistan.

It is for this reason that the SECP and PSX recently introduced regulatory changes allowing banks to become Market Makers”.

He added, “The inclusion of National Bank of Pakistan, one of the largest top-tier banks in Pakistan, as Market Maker of debt securities on PSX is a proud and momentous occasion for the on-going collaboration between banks and the capital markets to develop, deepen and expand Pakistan’s debt capital market”.

Speaking about the new role NBP will play as Market Maker, Mr. Arif Usmani, President & CEO NBP, said, “Today marks an important milestone for NBP for becoming a market maker on the PSX platform.

The market maker status is a landmark moment for NBP and we are grateful to PSX for this opportunity.

It is a pleasure to visit the Pakistan Stock Exchange for the Gong Ceremony which signifies the commitment of NBP and PSX to work together for deepening of debt and capital markets in Pakistan and improving financial intermediation.

NBP is committed to playing a role in diversifying the investor-base of debt securities by tapping digital distribution channels to promote investment and develop the debt securities market in Pakistan”.

He further stated, “We are confident that NBP, as a market maker, will add depth to the debt market and provide liquidity which is critical for the functioning of an efficient and vibrant market.

A well-developed debt market is essential for growth of the economy and NBP is committed to work towards this goal as the bank’s vision is to enable sustainable growth and inclusive development in the economy.