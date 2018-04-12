PSX goes through another flat session

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced another flat session on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 gaining a net 10 points to close at 46,487 points.

The index had opened higher and touched a day’s high of 46,759 before bearish momentum kicked in to rein in the rally.

In all, over 284 million shares worth Rs11.3 billion were traded at the exchange. Of the 377 traded scrips, 211 advanced, 151 declined and 15 remained unchanged. The chemical sector remained the outlier in terms of traded volumes, with 67.6 million shares were traded in the sector.

Volumes were led by: Agritech Limited: 19.1m shares traded [+12.75pc]; Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd: 18.0m shares traded [+1.89pc]; Azgard Nine Limited: 13.0m shares traded [+4.35pc]; Engro Polymer and Chemicals Ltd: 9.7m shares traded [-1.59pc], and Sui Southern Gas Co Ltd: 8.7m shares traded [+3.06pc].