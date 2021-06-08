PSX gains 91 points

By
News desk
-
5
Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained under selling pressure on Monday; however, the benchmark KSE-100 Index managed to close in green by gaining 90.96 points (+0.19 percent).

The market opened on a positive note with the KSE-100 Index gaining over 400 points in early hours; however, it surrendered to the profit-taking activity later.

The KSE-100 Index traded in a range of 423.2 points, showing an intraday high of 48,632.9 and an intraday low of 48,211.7 points.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 143.27 points (+0.44 percent) to close at 32,732.15 points, while All Share Islamic Index gained 135.87 points (+0.57 percent) to close at 23,806.61 points.

A total of 428 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 225 closed up, shares of 181 closed down while shares of 22 companies remained unchanged.—TLTP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR