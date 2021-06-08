PSX gains 91 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained under selling pressure on Monday; however, the benchmark KSE-100 Index managed to close in green by gaining 90.96 points (+0.19 percent).

The market opened on a positive note with the KSE-100 Index gaining over 400 points in early hours; however, it surrendered to the profit-taking activity later.

The KSE-100 Index traded in a range of 423.2 points, showing an intraday high of 48,632.9 and an intraday low of 48,211.7 points.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 143.27 points (+0.44 percent) to close at 32,732.15 points, while All Share Islamic Index gained 135.87 points (+0.57 percent) to close at 23,806.61 points.

A total of 428 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 225 closed up, shares of 181 closed down while shares of 22 companies remained unchanged.—TLTP