PSX gains 78 points, closing at 39,972 points

Rupee closes at 237 against dollar

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 78.59 points, a positive change of 0.20 percent, closing at 39,972.64 points against 39,894.05 points on the last working day.

A total of 121,575,890 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 131,861,157 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.149 billion against Rs.4.205 billion on last trading day. The three top trading companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 10,211,033 shares and price per share of Rs.28.83, WorldCall Telecom with