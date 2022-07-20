PSX gains 70 points, closing at 40,459 points

Rupee hits all-time low of Rs225 against US dollar

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 70.63 points, a positive change of 0.17 percent, closing at 40,459.70 points against 40,389.07 points on the last working day.

A total of 141,746,336 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 194,866,567 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.498 billion against Rs.5.784 billion on last trading day.

As many as 325 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 136 of them recorded gains and 169 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, the dollar rate has reached an all-time high against the Pakistani rupee and is currently trading at Rs 225 in the interbank market on Wednesday.—INP