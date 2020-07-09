PSX gains 7.2 percent

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

The benchmark KSE-100 Index rises 1.31 percent, up for 10th straight trading day, at close with the highest volumes since January this year. Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 7.2percent in ten consecutive trading sessions, third biggest increase globally: Bloomberg compiled data.

Biggest gainers: TRG 33 percent, Pak Elekron 23 percent and Indus Motor 19 percent. KSE- index jumped 33 percent since March low.

Investors cheered reports about sharp decline in Covid-19 cases, says Faisal Bilwani, head of international sales at Alfalah CLSA Securities.

Insurance companies, banks are biggest buyers during 10-day rally, while foreign investors remained sellers: National Clearing Company data. On Thursday market closed at 36,142 up by 447 points. Shares volume recorded at 467.48 million with value of Rs. 15.68 billion.