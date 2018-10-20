PSX gains 448 pts on attractive share prices

Staff Reporter

Karachi

KSE-100 index of last working day gained 448 points closed at 38430 on attractive share prices.

Market performed well on Friday and made good progress from negative 222pts to a high of +485pts. Stocks topping the chart in the first session include small and mid caps, LOTCHEM, EPCL, NRSL, PAEL, UNITY. However, second session saw positive moves in blue chip scrips like DGKC, LUCK, MEBL, ISL along with other Cement, Banking and Steel sector scrips. Chemical sector was the overwhelmingly highest volume leading sector with LOTCHEM, EPCL and NRSL among the top 3 volume leaders, all trading at upper circuits. Investors were either cautious in the beginning or resisted the temptation to take inventory over the weekend. Positive result of LOTCHEM and ensuing trading activity gave confidence to investors. ENGRO’s result failed to impress the investors, and the stock closed ~Rs. 4.5 down from last day closing price.

The Index closed at 38,430pts as against 37,982pts showing an increase of 448pts (+1.2% DoD). Sectors contributing to the increase include Banks (+134pts), Cement (+111pts), O&GMCs (+82pts), Autos (+44pts), Power (+25pts).

Volumes increased further from 223.4mn shares to 230.2mn shares (+3% DoD). Average traded value dipped by 1.6% to reach US$ 56.7mn as against US$ 57.6mn. Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include LOTCHEM, EPCL, NRSL, TRG and PAEL reflecting 29% of total volumes.

Share on: WhatsApp