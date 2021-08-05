PSX gains 31 points

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) consolidated gains on Wednesday in a range-bound trading session, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 31.56 points (+0.07 percent) to close at 47,789.88 points.

Overall, the KSE-100 Index has gained 734.59 points in the last three sessions. The market opened on a positive note but it switched between the green and red zones; however, the market remained positive for most part of the session.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 270.8 points, showing an intraday high of 47,980.1 points and intraday low of 47,709.3 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 58.27 points (+0.18 percent) to close at 32,664.17 points, while All Share Islamic Index shed 1.33 points (-0.01 percent) to close at 23,390.16 points.

A total of 399 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 179 closed up, shares of 198 closed down while shares of 22 companies remained unchanged. Of the 98 traded companies in the KSE100 Index 46 closed up 49 closed down, while 3 remained unchanged.—TLTP