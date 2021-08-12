PSX gains 241 points amid positive indicators

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bullish on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 241.9 points (+0.51 percent) to close at 47,377.38 points.

The market opened on a positive note and remained positive throughout the session. The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 492.1 points, showing an intraday high of 47,627.5 points.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 98.99 points (+0.31 percent) to close at 32,402.18 points, while All Share Islamic Index gained 92.96 points (+0.4 percent) to close at 23,214.46 points.

A total of 382 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 177 closed up, shares of 182 closed down while shares of 23 companies remained unchanged. Out of the 97 companies which traded shares in the KSE-100 Index,

shares of 49 closed up, 42 closed down, while shares of six companies remained unchanged. The overall market volumes increased by 12.61 million to 382.64 million shares.