PSX gains 156 points as investors hail mini-budget

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended gains for the third day in a row, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 156.09 points (+0.35 percent) to close at 44,416.20 points on Thursday.

The market opened on a positive note and remained positive throughout the session. The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 330.09 points, showing an intraday high of 44,590.20 points and a low of 44,260.11 points, the last day closing point.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 116.99 points (+0.39 percent) to close at 30,475.11 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index gained 19.53 points (+0.09 percent) to close at 21,901.29 points.

A total of 377 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 200 closed up, shares of 153 closed down while shares of 24 companies remained unchanged. Out of 97 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 54 closed up, 40 closed down and three remained unchanged. TLTP