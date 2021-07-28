PSX gains 14 points in another range-bound session

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another range-bound session on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index ending the session with a marginal gain of 14.31 points (+0.03 percent) at 47,686.99 points.

The market opened on a positive note, with the KSE-100 Index touching the intraday high point. However, it observed profit-taking during the session amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

The KSE-100 Index traded in a range of 293.4 points, showing an intraday high of 47,910.1 points and a low of 47,616.7 points.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 49.85 points (-0.15 percent) to close at 32,528.61 points, while All Share Islamic Index shed 77.18 points (-0.33 percent) to close at 23,265.5 points.

A total of 397 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 158 closed up, shares of 232 closed down while shares of 7 companies remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes decreased by 17.62 million to 432.63 million shares.

The number of total trades decreased by 8,959 to 133,967, and value traded increased by Rs0.32 billion to Rs13.88 billion. However, the market capitalisation decreased by Rs12.25 billion.—TLTP