PSX gains 135 points

By
News desk
-
6
Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned green on Tuesday with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 135.42 (+0.29 points) to close at 47,137.77 points.

The market opened on a positive note due to positive developments on the economic front and remained almost positive throughout the session despite selling pressure fuelled by profit booking activity.

The Index traded in a range of 522.3 points, showing an intraday high of 47,508.7 and a low of 46,986.4.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 61.54 points (+0.2 percent) to close at 32,253.12 points, while All Share Islamic Index shed 40.16 points (-0.17 percent) to close at 22,983.51 points.

A total of 378 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 223 closed up, shares of 125 closed down while shares of 30 companies remained unchanged.—TLTP

