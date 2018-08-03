PSX falls in red, KSE-100 index loses 480 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) landed in the red on Thursday with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 480 points to close at 42,330 points.

The index opened higher and peaked at 42,976 points before beginning to lose points and hit the day’s low of 42,286 points towards the session’s close. In all, 284.5 million shares worth Rs11.4 billion were traded at the exchange.

Of the 355 scrips traded, 121 advanced, 218 declined and 16 remained unchanged.

The chemical sector dominated trading by a margin with 50.9m shares traded.

Volumes were led by: Engro Polymer and Chemicals Ltd: 29.9m shares traded [+0.99pc]; Unity Foods Limited: 16.6m shares traded [+3.65pc]; Pakistan Intl. Bulk Terminal Ltd: 15.1m shares traded [+2.27pc]; Pak Elektron Ltd: 14.6m shares traded [-0.28pc], TRG Pakistan Ltd: 14.4m shares traded [+0.68pc]

