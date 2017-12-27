PSX falls on flat note

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) fell flat on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 55 points to close at 39,526.

The index opened lower and touched a day’s low of 39,293 points early in the session. It hit the day’s high of 39,719 points later in the day.

In all, over 178 million shares worth nearly Rs7.18 billion were traded in the session. Of the 347 traded scrips, 181 advanced and 150 declined while 16 remained unchanged.

The cement sector dominated trading with 30.2m shares traded, while chemical and technology scrips followed with 23.2m and 22.0m shares traded respectively. Volumes were led by:

Lotte Chemical: 17.4m shares traded [+9.35pc]; TRG Pak Ltd: 14.9m shares traded [+1.99pc]; Fauji Cement: 14.6m shares traded [+4.96pc];

Pak Elektron: 7.9m shaers traded [+4.97pc] and

Aisha Steel Mill: 7.4m shares traded [-0.91pc].