PSX falls flat, gains only 10 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) fell flat on Tuesday after closing consecutive sessions in the green, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index managing to gain only 10 points by day’s end.

The see-saw session saw the index touch a day’s low of 44,465 points and a high of 44,971 before closing at 44,907.

In all, 226 million shares worth Rs13.3 billion were traded on the exchange. Of the 368 traded scrips, 186 advanced, 162 declined and 20 remained unchanged.

“Investors succumbed to profit-taking and roll-over pressure on advent of result season with several index names announcing their results today,” Topline Research said in a note.

The cement sector continued to dominate the exchange with 44.8 million shares traded today.

Volumes were led by:

Sui South Gas: 13.6m shares traded [+1.72pc]; Dewan Cement: 12.9m shares traded [+4.99pc]; Pak Elektron: 12.4m shares traded [+2.23pc]; TRG Pak Ltd: 11.0m shares traded [+0.99pc] and Power Cement: 8.8m shares traded [-0.20pc].