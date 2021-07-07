PSX extends losses, sheds 82 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended losses on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 82.96 (-0.17 points) to close at 47,346.16 points.

The market opened on a positive note but later on it succumbed to selling pressure due to the lack of positive triggers.

The KSE-100 Index traded in a range of 422.9 points, showing an intraday high of 47,665.4 and a low of 47,242.5 points.

Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index shed 89.31 points (-0.27 percent) to close at 32,466.41 points, while All Share Islamic Index shed 97.48 points (-0.42 percent) to close at 23,178.03 points. —TLTP