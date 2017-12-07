PSX experiences flat-tish close

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced another flat-tish close for the week, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 38 points to close at 39,907 on Wednesday.

The index gained slightly to briefly cross the 40,000-mark and hit the day’s high at 40,063 before falling to 39,825 and closing at 39,907.

A lack of interest was seen and the turnover remained excep-tionally low, with around 150 million shares worth only Rs3.94 billion traded.

Out of a total of 353 traded scrips, 167 advanced while 170 declines and 16 remained un-changed.

Power generation and technology sectors dominated trading with 42.3m and 31.7m shares traded respectively. Foreign corporations continued buying with Rs212m worth stocks bought in the session while mutual funds remained prime sellers.

Volumes were led by: WorldCall Telecom: 24.2m shares traded [+6.33pc]; Japan Power: 19.0m shares traded [+23.25]; K-Electric Ltd: 15.1m shares traded [+1.37pc]; B.O.Punjab: 7.2m shares traded [-0.48pc] and Dewan Motors: 6.6m shares traded [+4.39pc]