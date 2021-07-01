PSX exhibits ‘marvelous performance’ in FY21 with five-year high return on investment

Despite COVID-19 pandemic brought grave challenges to the national economy, the Pakistan Stock Exchanged displayed impressive performance in the years as it gave a return of 38% on investment during the fiscal year 2020-21 ended Wednesday.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday took to Twitter to share the news and termed it a “marvelous performance” by PSX.

PSX’s benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed an increase of 12,934 points or 37.5% and closed at 47,356 in the outgoing fiscal year, an outcome of the business-friendly policies rolled by the PTI government keeping in view the prevailing challenges.

“Highest ever return at Pakistan Stock Exchange in last 5 years. During the fiscal year 2020-21 *KSE100index gained 12,935 points and closed at 47356 which is 37.5% gain in a year*” the Sindh Governor tweeted.

“A marvelous performance despite the econmomic challenges faced by country due to COVID-19,” he wrote.

Sharing the performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Ismail said that the tax body collected Rs4,725 billion against the revised target of Rs4,690 billion.

“This year 800bn more collected from last year. Highest ever tax collection in one fiscal year despite economic challenges due to Covid year,” he tweeted.