PSX ends week in negative as benchmark index loses 128 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended the week with another negative session as the benchmark KSE-100 index lost another 128 points to close at 45,259.

The index opened higher and traded in the 45,300-45,500 point range for most of the day, but lost over 300 points within the last 30 minutes of trading.

In all, 144 million shares worth Rs6.5 billion were traded at the exchange. Of the 360 scrips traded in the day, 143 advanced, 196 declined and 21 remained unchanged.

The chemical sector dominated trading by a margin with 41.7m shares traded, while trading remained dull in all other sectors.

Volumes were led by:

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd: 21.8m shares traded [-2.76pc]; Engro Polymer and Chemicals Ltd: 8.3m shares traded [+0.96pc]; Azgard Nine Limited: 8.0m shares traded [-5.91pc]; Fauji Foods Limited: 6.9m shares traded [-2.49pc], and Descon Oxychem Ltd: 6.0m shares traded [-4.80pc].