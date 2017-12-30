PSX ends last trading session in green

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The last trading session of the year at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended on a positive note, with the benchmark KSE-100 index gaining 100 points to close at 40,472 points.

The index touched a day’s high of 40,645 points in the first half of the session and a low of 40,271 amid high volumes.

A total of 240 million shares worth Rs9.4 billion were traded in the session, with 171 of the 347 traded scrips gaining in value while 162 declined and 14 remained unchanged.

The technology and communication sector dominated trading, with 46.4m shares changing hands. The cement and commercial banking sectors followed with 36m and 31.1m shares traded.

Volumes were led by:

P.T.C.L: 25.4m shares traded [+6.10pc]; Dewan Cement: 12.5m shares traded [+2.98pc]; K-Electric Ltd: 11.5m sahres traded [+1.77pc]; Dewan Salman: 11.4m sahres traded [+19.01pc] and WorldCall Telecom: 9.8m shares traded [-5.37pc].